Winnipeg police lay sexual assault charges in three incidents

The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a male in connection with three sexual assaults in Winnipeg, including one where the victim was 11 years old.

The investigation started on Dec. 20 when police received a report that an 11-year-old girl was assaulted in the St. Vital area when she returned to her apartment from walking her dog.

Police said an unknown male followed her into the building, touched her in an unwanted sexual manner, and covered her mouth when she tried to scream for help. The suspect ran from the building, and the girl was able to safely return to her suite.

The Child Abuse Unit began investigating and identified a suspect. They said two more reports were made to police involving a male believed to be the same suspect from December. Both incidents took place at an apartment in the Beliveau community.

The first incident took place March 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Police said a teenage girl was followed into her building by a male who grabbed her and kissed her. He ran away when she screamed for help.

The second incident took place March 15 at approximately 4:30 p.m. A woman in her 20s reported a male followed her into an apartment, and when she later went to leave the building, the suspect grabbed her, pulled her down to the ground, and touched her in an unwanted sexual manner. The suspect ran away when the woman screamed.

The suspect was arrested Thursday. The male, who was not named by police, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. The charges have not been proven in court.