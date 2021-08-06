Winnipeg police look for suspect in fatal stabbing on Arlington Street

Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Winnipeg man on Arlington Street.

Police had been called to 400 block of Arlington Street on the morning of July 30, finding a man inside a home who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Tanner Daniel Kerr of Winnipeg.

On Friday, police issued an arrest warrant for manslaughter for 36-year-old Eric Jade Wirffel of Winnipeg.

The homicide unit is asking for the public's help to find Wirffel. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.