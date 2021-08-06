Winnipeg police look for suspect in fatal stabbing on Arlington Street
Editorial Producer - Digital
Danton Unger
Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Winnipeg man on Arlington Street.
Police had been called to 400 block of Arlington Street on the morning of July 30, finding a man inside a home who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Tanner Daniel Kerr of Winnipeg.
On Friday, police issued an arrest warrant for manslaughter for 36-year-old Eric Jade Wirffel of Winnipeg.
The homicide unit is asking for the public's help to find Wirffel. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
Saskatoon Police locate two missing childrenSaskatoon Police Service (SPS) says two children who were reported missing Saturday have been found safe.
-
Gold medal win for Sherwood Park athlete in track cyclingKelsey Mitchell, who is from Sherwood Park, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North YorkA man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.
-
Bede's late field goal gives Argonauts 23-20 victory over StampedersBoris Bede kicked a 32-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Toronto Argonauts opened their season with a 23-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders Saturday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown TorontoA woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
-
'Don't drink and drive': Family of man killed by alleged impaired driver raising awarenessThe family of a Calgary man killed last summer while riding his bicycle is raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.
-
Monte Lake residents say wildfire flare ups continue to damage buildingsAs the White Rock Lake wildfire raced toward the community of Monte Lake, people grabbed what they could, jumped in their vehicles and got out of town.
-
Thunderstorm brings flash flooding in Campbell RiverRain was a welcome sight in B.C. Saturday, but for Campbell River residents, it might have been too much of a good thing.
-
Man seriously injured in Scarborough house fireA fire that broke out at a house in Scarborough Saturday evening sent one man to hospital in serious condition.