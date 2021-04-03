Winnipeg police look to identify elderly victim in string of violent robberies

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking to identify an elderly man who was among the many victims of a string of violent robberies.

Police arrested two people – a 16-year-old male and a 21-year-old woman – in connection to a number of violent incidents over March 29 and 31. The pair are facing robbery and weapons charges. The charges have not been proven in court.

On Saturday, police said they are looking to identify an elderly man who was among the victims of the robberies.

Police said investigators believe the man had crossed the walking bridge over Omand's Creek around 4 p.m. on Wednesday when the pair tried to rob him near Empress Street and Westway.

Police said previously the two allegedly grabbed the man's bag, and when he tried to follow them to get it back, he was assaulted.

The man was seen leaving the area, heading towards the Polo Park area, police said.

Anyone who may know this man, or the man himself, is asked to call Major Crimes Unit investigators at 204-986-6219.