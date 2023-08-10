Winnipeg police looking for info on assault that left man with life-altering injuries
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for information about an assault last month that left the victim with life-altering injuries.
The investigation began on July 7 around 10 p.m. when police responded to an assault in front of the McLaren Hotel, located at 554 Main St.
A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital in unstable condition with head injuries that were life-altering.
Investigators believe that a number of people were in the area during the assault and may have information that can help police identify suspects.
Anyone who frequented the area before 10 p.m. on July 7 and witnessed the assault, or who has information regarding a suspect is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
'Elections have power': Calls for landfill search grow as Manitoba election loomsThe calls to search the Prairie Green Landfill and bring home the remains of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris have reached the campaign trail.
-
Waterloo regional police hold annual backpack challengeAn effort to get students all set for the upcoming school year is underway as the Waterloo Regional Police Service hosts it's sixth annual backpack challenge.
-
Sault addiction support group anxiously awaiting for area addiction treatment centre to openAddiction support group Save Our Young Adults is waiting on word regarding the opening of Sault Ste. Marie's residential withdrawal management facility – Northway Wellness Centre.
-
Sask. government unveils new Indigenous consultation framework, FSIN rejects itThe Government of Saskatchewan has unveiled a new framework in the hopes of improving its consultation process with First Nations and Metis communities.
-
Report author calls for better flood preparedness, updates to flood risk mapsWhen torrential rain flooded streets, homes and highways three weeks ago, people saw the destruction, but some also saw a lack of preparedness.
-
Is 'cyberbullying' an out of date term?The online world offers an escape for Canadian teens. But it is also a place they can be harmed, harassed or bullied — and as technology advances, teens are finding it more and more challenging to hide from abuse.
-
Brantford police officers cleared after firing ARWENs: SIUOntario's police watchdog has found two Brantford Police Service officers did not commit an offence when they fired their Anti-riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) at a 34-year-old man.
-
Many Timmins police officers have signed up for retention bonuses: $1.8M worthThe chair of the Timmins Police Services Board said recruitment and retention efforts have never been better.
-
Here are the pavilions running during the second week of FolkloramaWeek two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday, August 13, with another 20 pavilions ready to celebrate cultures from around the world.