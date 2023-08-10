Winnipeg police looking for info on assault that left man with life-altering injuries

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for information about an assault last month that left the victim with life-altering injuries.

The investigation began on July 7 around 10 p.m. when police responded to an assault in front of the McLaren Hotel, located at 554 Main St.

A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital in unstable condition with head injuries that were life-altering.

Investigators believe that a number of people were in the area during the assault and may have information that can help police identify suspects.

Anyone who frequented the area before 10 p.m. on July 7 and witnessed the assault, or who has information regarding a suspect is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.