Winnipeg police looking for missing child

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help in finding seven-year-old Adrianna Worme.

She was last seen in the West Broadway area of the city in Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.

Worme is described as four-foot-eight in height, with a medium build and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink bathing suit with a unicorn, light pink and purple pants and yellow flip flops.

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for Worme's well-being and is asking anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.