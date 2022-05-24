Winnipeg Police looking for 'people of interest' in 21st homicide investigation

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify two women considered people of interest in the homicide of a Winnipeg woman.

Doris Lydia Trout, 25, has been identified as the victim of a recent homicide in Winnipeg. Trout’s body was found in the common area of an apartment building in the 400 block of Kennedy Street on May 19. Police said Trout’s death was determined to be a homicide, and the investigation is continuing.

Trout’s death is the 21st homicide in the city this year.

On Tuesday, police released photos of two women considered people of interest in the homicide. Officers said any information about their travels before and after the incident will be helpful for the investigation. Photos can be found below.

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.