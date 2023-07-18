Winnipeg police looking for suspicious vehicle, woman possibly in distress

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle and ensure that a passenger is safe.

According to a news release, police were told about a silver Volkswagen Tiguan in a parking lot in the 600 block of St. James Street. Investigators said there was a woman in the car and she may have been in distress.

The driver is described as a white man with a bald/shaved head.

The Tiguan may have one of the two following licence plates on the rear: “LFX 318” or “HKF 122.”

Police say they want to find the vehicle and ensure the well-being of the people inside.

Anyone who has seen the car is asked to call 911.