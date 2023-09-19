Winnipeg police looking for two men wanted in shooting death last week
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help finding two men wanted for second-degree murder linked to a shooting last week.
On Sept. 13, police were called to the 600 block of Mulvey Avenue around 11:10 p.m. for reports a man had been shot.
Damion Wayne Skrumeda, 46, was found inside an apartment building with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.
Winnipeg police continued to investigate and now have warrants out for two men wanted for second-degree murder.
Police are looking for 25-year-old Randy Blake Flett, who is from The Pas, but was living in Winnipeg. He is six-foot-five and weighs around 250 pounds.
Investigators are also searching for 28-year-old Jerrin MacIntyre, of Winnipeg. He is listed at five-foot-nine and weighs around 135 pounds.
People are being told not to approach the men as they are considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information on their whereabouts, they are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
