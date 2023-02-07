Winnipeg police looking for two suspects involved in armed carjacking Monday
Police are searching for two suspects following a carjacking Monday.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says officers went to the 700 block of King Edward Street around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a carjacking involving a gun in a hotel parking lot.
Police said a man and a woman in their 50s and 60s were sitting in their truck, when a man and woman approached them asking for a cigarette.
Police said the man then pointed a gun at the two people in the truck and told them to get out.
The two exited the truck and were not physically injured. The two suspects got in the truck and drove away.
Investigators are now looking for the two individuals, as well as the truck. Police described the man as around 25 years old and slim. He was wearing a long, dark jacket, a black hoodie and black pants with a camo neck warmer over his face. Police said the only description provided of the woman was that she was wearing all black clothing.
The truck is a grey Dodge Ram 1500 ST Crew Cab.
Police said the suspects may be armed and people shouldn't approach them, and instead should call 911.
