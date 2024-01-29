Winnipeg police looking for video footage after woman hit by car

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for video footage after a woman was hit by a car on Friday night on Pembina Highway.

The investigation began around 11:30 p.m. when police received a report about a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1400 block of Pembina Highway.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 23-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and currently remains in guarded condition.

The 58-year-old driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

Officers investigated and determined that the driver was travelling southbound when the woman ran in front of his car.

The traffic division is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.