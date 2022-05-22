Winnipeg police looking for video, pedestrian to help with crash investigation
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are looking for dash-cam footage, as well as a pedestrian, to help with their investigation into a fatal crash.
The incident took place at the Henry Avenue intersection, south of Higgins Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when a pedestrian was hit by a car.
A woman, who has not been identified, was found lying on the road with serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died from her injuries.
Investigators are now looking for people who may have been driving in this area between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. and who may have dash-cam footage.
Officers are also interested in talking with a female pedestrian who was in the area of the crash.
Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 204-986-7085 or the police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222 if it is after hours.
