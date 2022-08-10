Winnipeg police looking for witnesses of August 2020 homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service continues to look for witnesses of an August 2020 homicide, who they believe may have valuable information.

Tuesday marked two years since the death of Anthony Evaristo Gonzales, a 30-year-old Winnipeg man.

His death took place on Aug. 9, 2020, when at around 1:20 a.m., he was assaulted by a group of unknown people outside of an establishment in the 1400 block of St. Matthews Avenue.

The suspects left the area, and Gonzales died from his injuries.

The homicide unit has continued to actively investigate this incident. Investigators believe there were a number of witnesses present at the time of the homicide, who may have valuable information for police.

Police said that Gonzales’ family would like the investigation to be resolved so they can have peace and closure.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.