Winnipeg police looking to identify vehicle involved in fatal crash with pedestrian
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are asking the public for help to identify the vehicle involved in a fatal crash on May 17.
The crash, which involved a pedestrian, happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Henry Avenue, south of Higgins Avenue.
When police got to the scene, they found a seriously injured woman lying on the road. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries. Police have now identified the woman as Grace Blackhawk, 54.
On Tuesday, investigators said they are still looking to identify the vehicle involved in this fatal crash.
Police are looking for drivers who were travelling near the intersection between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. and may have dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
