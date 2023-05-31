Winnipeg police make arrest in fatal stabbing
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in the city’s North End on Tuesday.
The homicide took place in the area of Salter Street and Burrows Avenue in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Police said the suspect and victim were in separate groups when a fight began.
Police allege a physical fight ensued, with the victim being stabbed and sustaining serious injuries.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital in unstable condition. He later died from his injuries.
Police were called to the incident around 3:45 a.m. Officers identified a suspect, and around 4:30 a.m. arrested him in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue. Cory Dylan Watt, 24, has been charged with manslaughter and two counts of failing to comply with a release order. He is in custody.
The suspect and victim were not previously known to each other.
The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Alan Henry Anderson.
Police do not anticipate and further arrests in this incident.
