Winnipeg police have made an arrest following a months-long crime spree involving multiple break-ins and vehicle thefts across the city.

Police have arrested and detained 28-year-old Winnipegger Maverick Rock Woodhouse.

Woodhouse is facing multiple charges stemming from property-related offences committed over the past two months.

Between December 2, 2020 and January 26, 2021, Woodhouse was allegedly involved in multiple break-ins and thefts from restaurants, retail stores, pharmacies and a supply store. It is also alleged he was involved in the theft of three vehicles.

Woodhouse was taken into custody on January 28 following the execution of a search warrant in the 100 block of Dalhousie Drive. Some of the stolen property was recovered.

Woodhouse is facing 15 counts of break enter and theft, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and failure to comply with condition of a release order.

None of the charges have been proven in court.