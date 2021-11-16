Winnipeg police make arrests during drugs and firearms investigations

Winnipeg police have made multiple arrests in connection with two separate drugs and firearms investigations.

The first happened on Nov. 6, when officers with the Guns and Gang Unit started an investigation in the William Whyte neighbourhood.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Flora Avenue, and took three people into custody – two adults and a teenager.

During the search, police said officers seized several items, including:

• A sawed-off .22 calibre Ruger rifle;

• A loaded revolver;

• A Remington 870 shotgun;

• Various ammunition;

• Various firearm parts;

• 6.6 grams of crack cocaine that has an estimated street value of $600; and

• Identity documents.

Police have charged Storm Cook, 18, with 11 drug trafficking and firearm-related offences and he is still in custody.

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with 12 drug trafficking and firearm-related offences and she was released on an appearance notice.

Police also charged a 17-year-old girl with 16 drug trafficking and firearm-related offences and she remains in custody.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.

The second incident happened at the beginning of November when police launched an investigation in the William Whyte and Lord Selkirk neighbourhoods.

"This investigation aimed to quell violent criminal offences related to gang activity and the drug subculture," police said in a news release.

On Nov. 14, police arrested a man who was carrying a loaded firearm in a taxi in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Tyler Robson Langford, 28, has been charged with 25 firearm and drug-related offences and he remains in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Police continued to investigate and a search warrant was executed at a home in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue.

Two more adults were taken into custody. Police also seized:

• A loaded Mossberg pistol;

• A GSG-16 .22 calibre rifle;

• A loaded GSG-15 .22 calibre rifle;

• A loaded Glock pistol;

• Loaded magazines;

• Various rounds of ammunition;

• A ballistic vest;

• 500 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine with a street value of $35,000;

• Percocet pills with a street value of $50;

• Drug paraphernalia and packaging materials; and

• Cell phones

Sheldon David Contois, 27, and Jason Carl Lamy, 40, are both facing drug trafficking and firearm-related charges – 20 charges for Contois and 15 for Lamy.

None of the charges have been proven in court.