Winnipeg police make arrests on perfume and internet cable thefts

Winnipeg police have charged a man in relation to multiple aerial cable thefts that caused internet service disruptions and financial losses to customers across Winnipeg.

The cable is used to deliver internet services to both residential and business customers.

Police said the suspect, Winnipegger Jeffrey Alexander Sholdra, 45, was arrested while attempting to retrieve a previously cut cable. WPS said he was identified after working closely with the internet provider who owned the cable.

WFPS said they were alerted about the cable thefts back in early February. Total losses to the company related to the stolen cable are about $100,000.

Sholdra has been charged with nine counts of theft over $5,000. He was detained in custody.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

SHOPLIFTING ARREST

A man has been arrested in relation to a rash of shoplifting incidents where thousands of dollars worth of high-end fragrancies and sunglasses were stolen at various stores across the city.

One man was linked to 11 separate incidents at drugstores where perfumes valued at over $28,000 were stolen. Police said the suspect also stole sunglasses three separate times from a retail store, worth about $3,000.

On March 24, police arrested 24-year-old Steven Mitchell Rogoski of Winnipeg and charged him with 14 counts of theft, carry concealed weapon and fail to comply with probation order.

He was detained in custody.

None of the charges have been proven in court.