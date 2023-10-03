Winnipeg police make homicide arrest; second suspect still at large

The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in a homicide investigation from September, but continue to search for a second suspect who remains at large.

Last month, police asked the public for help in finding two suspects wanted for a homicide – Randy Flett and Jerrin MacIntyre. The suspects were wanted in connection with the murder of Damion Wayne Skrumeda, who was fatally shot on Sept. 13 in the 600 block of Mulvey Avenue.

The investigation continued at midnight on Monday when officers saw a stolen vehicle in the area of Princess Street and Pacific Avenue.

Police said when they got close to the car, the driver pulled over, got out of the vehicle and tried to get away. The driver was taken into custody and identified as Flett, who had an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder in Skrumeda’s death.

The accused was turned over to the homicide unit.

Police continue to ask the public for help in finding the second suspect.

MacIntyre, 28, is described as five-foot-nine and about 135 lbs. Police warn that he is considered armed and dangerous, so he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on MacIntyre’s location is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.