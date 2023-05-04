Winnipeg police make large 3D-printed gun bust, 18-year-old charged

An 18-year-old in Winnipeg has been arrested after 3D-printed gun parts were intercepted at the border coming from the United States and China.

Insp. Elton Hall said the parts were found in January and were disguised as tools and machinery equipment. The parts are used to complete 3D-printed guns.

Investigators determined the shipments were going to a Winnipeg address.

Hall said the Firearms Investigation and Enforcement Unit (FIEU) determined someone at this Winnipeg address was manufacturing and distributing the 3D-printed guns.

On March 31, FIEU executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue and were able to find multiple 3D-printed guns being built.

Police said they found 20 3D-printed Glock-style lower receivers, a 3D-printed AR-15 style gun that was made to look like a Nerf child's toy, around 100 switches to convert handguns into fully automatic machine guns, three 3D-printed magazines, one 3D-printed drum magazine, numerous loose gun parts like triggers and firing pins, a Type-81 rifle as well as a magazine for it, ammunition, and two handgun magazines, including one that was loaded with 9 mm ammunition.

Police also found an ounce of cocaine, an ounce of psilocybin as well as a 3D printer and spools of filament.

"The receivers displayed here are durable and made to last. The filament is of good quality and the receivers are made with identifying markers, which are, in my opinion, used as marketing ploys," said Hall.

He noted some of the guns have a Gucci logo on the handle. If people see blue or orange guns or any firearms with the Gucci logo, they are asked to call police.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jackson Prince and he has been charged with multiple firearm and drug-related offences.

Police said he remains in custody. The charges against him haven't been proven in court.

Hall called this bust one of the largest police have had for 3D-printed firearms.

Hall said there has been a rise in the number of guns police have seized in Winnipeg. In 2022, Hall said police seized 14 3D-printed guns, while already in 2023, Hall believes 25 have been seized.

"We've seen a real big influx in 3D-printed guns in the city in the last two years, especially the last four months."

One of the problems with 3D-printed guns according to Hall, is when they are in their separate parts, it is completely legal to carry them around, as laws currently don't apply to 3D-printed gun parts.

"You can just ship these, walk with these, do whatever you want. They are not illegal right now as a separate part."

The other aspect that is concerning for Hall, is the fact that these guns can look like toys and it can put police in danger.

"From an officer safety perspective, if you're going to a firearms call and a young man or young girl comes around the corner with one of these firearms, the first reaction from police is it's a toy gun and then, before you know it, you have a situation starting."