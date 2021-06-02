Winnipeg police officer charged in connection to car crash on Pembina Highway

Following an investigation by Manitoba’s police watchdog, a Winnipeg police officer has been charged with driving imprudently in connection to a car crash on Dec. 20, 2020.

The crash took place on Pembina Highway near Dalhousie Drive and Bairdmore Boulevard when a marked police car was driving south on Pembina Highway.

When the police vehicle entered the intersection, another vehicle driving north on Pembina tried to turn left onto Bairdmore, and the two vehicles collided.

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) investigated and the civilian director determined there are reasonable grounds to believe a provincial offence took place under the Highway Traffic Act.

The officer has been issued a summons for June 22, 2021, in Winnipeg Provincial Court for driving imprudently.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The IIU said it will not comment further on the situation as the matter is before the courts.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.