Manitoba’s police watchdog has concluded that Winnipeg police officers did not contribute to the death of a man who died in their presence.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) learned of the incident on Feb. 10, 2020.

According to the IIU, Winnipeg police officers responded to a domestic dispute involving a man with a knife, and while the officers tried to alleviate the situation, the male suffered self-inflicted wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The IIU investigated this incident as it involved the death of a person that could have resulted from the actions of police. The watchdog also asked the Manitoba Police Commission to appoint a civilian monitor because the incident involved a death.

The IIU investigators reviewed the investigative summary, the officers’ notes and narrative reports, the Forensic Identification Unit report and photo, the police’s call history, the 911 call recordings, the police radio transmission recording, the conductive energy weapons download reports and analysis, and an autopsy report.

The IIU concluded that there was no evidence that either officer involved in the incident contributed to the man’s death.

The investigation is now finished and the matter is closed.