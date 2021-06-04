Winnipeg police officers surround home in Grant Park area

Winnipeg police officers surrounded a home in the city’s Grant Park area on Thursday.

Images from the scene at Wilton Street and Weatherdon Avenue show tactical officers breaking down a door and entering a building.

There were also a number of officers and paramedics in the vicinity, along with an armoured vehicle.

Police said they were conducting an investigation in the area and there was no risk to the public.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to police for more details.

This is a developing story. More details to come.