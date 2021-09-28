Winnipeg police on scene of serious assault in city's North End
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of a serious assault in the city’s North End on Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the incident in the 300 block of Dufferin Avenue at around 3:50 a.m.
One male victim was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery.
No arrests have been made at this time.
- With files from CTV's Tim Salzen.
-
Victims of an apartment fire in Collingwood identifiedThe OPP has released the names of the two people who died in an apartment fire in Collingwood.
-
Tecumseh man found in canoe and charged with break-inChatham-Kent OPP say they found a Tecumseh man in a canoe and charged him with breaking into a property on Martin Island.
-
Ontario reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on TuesdayAcross the province, health officials reported another 446 new cases of COVID-19.
-
New Brunswick coroner's inquest begins into 2020 police killing of Rodney LeviThe coroner’s inquest into the death of a man from New Brunswick's Metepenagiag First Nation began in Miramichi on Tuesday.
-
Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz re-elected; no recount to take placeAfter a tight race in the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding, Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz has been re-elected after increasing his lead over Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson, who conceded the race on Tuesday.
-
-
Manitoba health officials warning of challenging cold and flu seasonAs the fourth wave of COVID-19 officially hits Manitoba, public health officials are warning of a challenging cold and flu season.
-
Calgary pastor rearrested after returning to city on charter flightA Calgary pastor accused of repeatedly flouting public safety measures was met by members of the Calgary Police Service Monday afternoon after he touched down in the city on a private charter flight.
-
Rising COVID-19 cases prompts Abbotsford private school to shut down in-class instruction for some gradesAn Abbotsford private school decided to stop in-class instruction for some grades this week due to a concern of rising COVID-19 cases.