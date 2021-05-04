Winnipeg police on scene of weapons-related incident

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are responding to a weapons-related incident on Monday morning.

Police said traffic is blocked at Notre Dame Avenue and King Edward Street in Winnipeg as they investigate the incident. Winnipeggers are asked to avoid this area.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg police said they’ve learned someone may have been hurt in this incident, but police have not found this person yet.

The spokesperson noted police are focusing on a home in the area.