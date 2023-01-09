iHeartRadio

Winnipeg police presence shuts down Maryland Street


Winnipeg police closed down Maryland Street between Wellington Avenue and Sargent Avenue on Jan. 9, 2023. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg police have blocked off a street in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

Winnipeg police closed down Maryland Street between Wellington Avenue and Sargent Avenue Monday evening, diverting traffic in the area.

At least five marked police vehicles were at the scene where officers had taped off the street.

CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more information.

This is a developing story. More to come. 

