Stabbing at Winnipeg hospital, two other homicides are linked: police

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP say that an assault at a Winnipeg hospital and two homicides are all related.

The incidents include a homicide in New Bothwell, a stabbing at the Seven Oaks Hospital and a man found dead in the 300 block of Toronto Street in Winnipeg, all on Wednesday.

The incidents began at 1:30 p.m., when RCMP officers contacted Winnipeg about a homicide in New Bothwell

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that a 73-year-old woman was found dead inside a home. According to RCMP, the victim and suspect in this homicide are known to each other.

RCMP asked Winnipeg officers for help as they believed the suspect had gone to Winnipeg.

Then around 2:30 p.m., police discovered the suspect might be in the area of Leila Avenue and McPhillips Street.

While heading to this area, police learned of a stabbing at Seven Oaks Hospital.

Winnipeg police officers went to the hospital and found a woman in her 60s with serious injuries. She remains in hospital in critical condition.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority confirmed that the stabbing victim worked at the hospital.

A man in his 30s was then taken into custody, but no charges have been laid at this time.

Later in the evening on Wednesday, RCMP officers went to the 300 block of Toronto Street for their homicide investigation regarding the woman found dead in New Bothwell.

A man in his 70s was found dead on Toronto Street. The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit has assumed this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg police’s homicide unit at 204-986-6508, the RCMP’s major crime service at 431-489-8105 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.