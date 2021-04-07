Winnipeg police release image of a woman who may have information about homicide of Toronto man

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who they say may have information regarding an August 2020 homicide.

On Aug. 26, officers were called to the 800 block of Aberdeen Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area.

When they got to the scene, they found a man in the 800 block of Alfred Avenue who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but his condition deteriorated to grave.

On Aug. 28, the victim, Mohammed Yonis Ali, 21, died. Officer said Ali, who was from Toronto, was killed near his home.

The homicide unit investigated, and released surveillance images of a woman on Wednesday, who they say may have additional information about the homicide. Officers note she has tattoos on her left forearm.

If anyone knows the identity of this woman, they are asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.