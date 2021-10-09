Winnipeg police release images of armed robbery suspects

Winnipeg police are searching for two people in connection with an armed robbery at a Sargent Avenue restaurant in late September.

Police said a man robbed a restaurant in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue at gunpoint on Sept. 27 around 9:15 p.m. Investigators have determined the man had previously been in the restaurant with a woman.

On Saturday, police released surveillance images of ‘two persons of interest’ in the robbery investigation.

Anyone who recognizes these people or has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.