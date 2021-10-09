Winnipeg police release images of armed robbery suspects
CTV News Winnipeg Writer/Producer
Daniel Halmarson
Winnipeg police are searching for two people in connection with an armed robbery at a Sargent Avenue restaurant in late September.
Police said a man robbed a restaurant in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue at gunpoint on Sept. 27 around 9:15 p.m. Investigators have determined the man had previously been in the restaurant with a woman.
On Saturday, police released surveillance images of ‘two persons of interest’ in the robbery investigation.
Anyone who recognizes these people or has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
Sask. director explores the impact of colonial policies of Indigenous families in new filmSaskatchewan-born writer and director Danis Goulet is exploring colonization through a dystopian science fiction lens in her latest film.
-
Giordano named Kraken captain on eve of Seattle's first NHL seasonOne day before playing their first-ever NHL regular season game, the Seattle Kraken named a familiar face captain of their expansion team.
-
Part of Coquihalla Highway damaged by B.C.'s heat wave: transportation ministryPart of the Coquihalla Highway in B.C.'s Interior was damaged in the summer's heat wave, the provincial transportation ministry says.
-
Alleged abduction attempt prompts Surrey Mounties to ask witnesses to come forwardAfter an alleged abduction attempt was reported to Mounties over the weekend, investigators in Surrey, B.C., are hoping witnesses will come forward with information.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases MondayHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
-
-
2 charged in Saturday morning robbery in PonokaTwo men face criminal charges following a robbery of a Ponoka residence.
-
North Perimeter Highway exit to be temporarily closedAn exit on the North Perimeter Highway is set to be temporarily closed in order to allow for nighttime construction.
-
‘We can show Edmonton as a soccer city’: Edmonton hosts World Cup qualifiers in NovemberThe Canadian men’s soccer team is doing well in the World Cup qualifying matches, and Explore Edmonton says that could open up doors for our city as a sports destination.