Winnipeg police release video of shooting in city's North End

The Winnipeg Police Service has released surveillance video and a sketch of a suspect related to a shooting in the city’s North End in April.

The incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on April 24, when two men, both in their twenties, were shot while sitting in an SUV at College Avenue and Arlington Street.

Both men went to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim was treated and released, and the other suffered severe and life-altering injuries.

Constable Dani McKinnon said investigators believe this was a targeted shooting.

“This is not considered a random event,” she said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Now, police have released video surveillance of the incident, in which a car can be seen and gunshots can be heard. In the video, the vehicle, which is facing east on College Avenue, is shot at. The car then drives toward Arlington Street.

Winnipeg police noted that the victims are inside the car in the video, and investigators are not looking to receive information on this vehicle, but rather the person responsible for the incident.

McKinnon said even though the video is dark, it is important for police to determine the suspect’s whereabouts before and after the shooting.

“The likelihood of people in this neighbourhood hearing the gunshots and being awakened and looking out windows or perhaps if you’re out walking your dog or having a cigarette on the porch, you may not realize it, but you may inadvertently have seen this suspect,” McKinnon said.

“So that’s why we like to go over the details again and try to piece it all together.”

Officers also released a composite sketch of the suspect and are asking for help in identifying him. The suspect is described as a male in his late teens or early twenties. He has dark hair, a medium build, and was seen wearing a light-coloured hoodie.

“In order for that drawing to be done, somebody had to have had a really decent look at this person,” McKinnon said.

“So, although we’re saying the description’s loose, it’s actually not that loose.”

Police note that any information on the suspect’s location before or after the shooting is valuable. Anyone with information can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.