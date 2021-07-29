Winnipeg police releasing photos and video to help swastika graffiti investigation

The Winnipeg Police is asking for additional help in a vandalism investigation that saw multiple businesses vandalized with swastika graffiti last week.

Officers will release photos and video during a news conference Thursday morning at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On July 21, several businesses on Pembina Highway were vandalized with graffiti. Images of swastikas were part of the vandalism. No arrests have been made.

Officers will also release information on an aggravated assault that occurred in the area of Salter Street and Magnus Avenue.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.