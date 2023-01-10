Winnipeg police respond to gunshots in city's West End

The Winnipeg Police Service was on scene in the city’s West End on Monday night due to gunshots in the area.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of Maryland Street around 7 p.m. following a report of gunshots, which was later confirmed.

Police said one vehicle was damaged in the incident, and no one was physically hurt.

As of Tuesday morning, officers have not identified a suspect. The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that police closed down Maryland between Wellington Avenue and Sargent Avenue. The road has since reopened.

On Monday night, there were at least five marked police cars at the scene, where officers taped off the street.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.