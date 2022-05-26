Winnipeg police search for man after an attempted child abduction
Winnipeg police say a man driving an SUV tried to grab a child off the street, and are now searching for information to identify him.
According to police, officers responded to the report at 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of Austin Street North. Police said a caller saw a man attempt to grab a child who was in the area.
The child was physically unharmed and the man drove away from the scene in a silver SUV.
Police said the man appeared to be white, is approximately five-foot-seven in height, between 35 and 40 years old with a medium build. Police said the man was unshaven with curly brown hair, and he was wearing a ball cap, a dark-coloured t-shirt, dark khaki pants and blue runners.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
