Winnipeg police search for missing 73-year-old woman last seen downtown

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 73-year-old woman.

Police said Jessie Pelletier was last seen on Tuesday, July 6 in the downtown area of Winnipeg.

Pelletier is described as five feet one inches tall with a medium build. Police said Pelletier has long black hair and wears glasses. Police did not have a description of what she was last seen wearing.

Officers are concerned for Pelletier’s wellbeing and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.