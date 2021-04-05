Winnipeg police search for missing boy last seen in North End

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a missing boy.

Police said Jaden Franklin, 13, was last seen in the North End on Sunday evening.

He is described as five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants.

Police are concerned for Jaden’s wellbeing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.