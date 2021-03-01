The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Police said Gilbert Allen Brass, 38, was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 23 around 10:30 p.m. in the Centennial neighbourhood.

Brass is approximately five feet eight inches tall with a slim build. He has shaggy black hair with a moustache and beard. Police said he was last seen wearing dark blue sweatpants and was carrying a dark blue backpack.

Police are concerned for his well-being, and ask anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.