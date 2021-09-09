Winnipeg police search for 'persons of interest' in robbery investigation
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Winnipeg police are searching for 'persons of interest' after a robbery in July sent a man to hospital.
Police said a man in his 40s was robbed while in the first 100 block of Carlton Street on July 30. During the robbery, police said the man was injured. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
On Thursday, police released surveillance images of four people who police said are 'persons of interest' in the robbery investigation.
Anyone who recognizes these people or has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
Students back on campus at Nipissing University and Canadore CollegeAfter a year of virtual learning, in-person classes have resumed at Nipissing University and Canadore College .
-
-
Candidates in Newmarket-Aurora prepare for campaign's final stretchWith the federal election campaign now entering its final stages, the incumbent Liberal candidate in the riding of Newmarket-Aurora is hoping to keep his seat.
-
Mayoral frontrunners face off in another debate, Nickel declines againThree former city councillors and a local business leader met to debate for the mayor's chair Thursday - five weeks ahead of Edmontonians casting ballots.
-
Coroner investigating fatal early morning crash on Sooke RoadOne person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Sooke Road early Tuesday morning.
-
Sudbury murder suspect arrested following convenience store robberyGreater Sudbury Police have arrested first-degree murder suspect Kyle Smith, following a K9 track in the area of Falconbridge Road on Thursday evening.
-
Injuries threatening Riders defense heading into Banjo Bowl in WinnipegThe Saskatchewan Roughriders could be without two major players on defence this weekend.
-
Raising awareness about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in TimminsOn International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Day in Timmins, officials with the Children's Treatment Centre said most people in the community know quite a bit about autism, but most don't know a lot about FASD.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez into U.S. Open final with win over Alyna SabalenkaCanada's Leylah Fernandez has clinched a spot in the U.S. Open final with a win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.