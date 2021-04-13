iHeartRadio

Winnipeg police search for woman last seen near Exchange District

Winnipeg Police believe Clarina Ross, 25, was last seen on April 2, 2021, in the area of Main Street and McDermot Avenue. (Supplied: Winnipeg Police)

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a 25-year-old woman last seen near the Exchange District.

Police believe Clarina Ross was last seen on April 2 in the area of Main Street and McDermot Avenue.

She is described as having an average build, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately five-foot-four.

Police say they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.