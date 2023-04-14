Winnipeg police searching for man who offered child candy
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a “suspicious” incident in Elmwood on Wednesday after a stranger attempted to give a 10-year-old child candy.
The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Watt Street and Thames Avenue, Police say a 10-year-old boy was walking to school when a car pulled up beside him.
Police said an unknown man got out of the car and asked the boy if he wanted candy. When the child said no, the stranger offered him candy a second time. At that point, police say the boy ran away, making it to safety where he reported what happened to the school.
The school provided parent notifications regarding student awareness and safety planning.
Police describe the suspect as a tall, white man with a thin build. He was wearing a black sweater with ‘Zoo York’ written on the side, grey pants, and red/yellow shoes. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a small, darker blue car.
The child abuse unit is investigating this incident. Anyone with information, including home surveillance in this area, is asked to call 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
What you need to know about a potential strike by federal workersThe Public Service Alliance of Canada will provide an update on contract talks with the federal government on Monday, as more than 150,000 public service workers are now in a legal strike position.
-
Melting snow signals start to golf seasonWith snow melting quickly in Greater Sudbury, golf courses are that much closer to opening.
-
Fire at apartment complex in BarrieThe weekend started off poorly for residents of an apartment complex on Edgehill Dr. after a fire broke out on the ninth floor.
-
Scouts in Barrie holding fundraiser ahead of international tripSome young scouts in Barrie are working to raise some money ahead of a big trip overseas later this year.
-
'Crime spree' in Tecumseh leads to several chargesA 32-year-old Windsor resident is facing multiple charges after OPP say he went on a ‘crime spree’ in Tecumseh.
-
Area businesses not sure what to expect with impending Stony Plain Road closureShops along the Valley Line West LRT route said they've been doing OK since the Stony Plain Road Bridge was demolished in December, but they're worried about the next steps in the redevelopment.
-
B.C. paramedics want more people to have naloxone kitsOn the seventh anniversary since the toxic drug crisis prompted British Columbia to declare a public health emergency, paramedics are encouraging people to consider getting naloxone kits.
-
Rangers lose Game 2 of playoff series against the London KnightsFollowing a commanding win over Kitchener on Thursday evening, the London Knights completed back-to-back victories with an 8-4 final over the Rangers Friday night.
-
AV cart recalled in Canada after deaths of 3 U.S. childrenHealth Canada has issued a recall of Luxor Workspaces audiovisual carts after three children died and one other child was seriously injured in the U.S.