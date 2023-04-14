Winnipeg police searching for man who offered child candy

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a “suspicious” incident in Elmwood on Wednesday after a stranger attempted to give a 10-year-old child candy.

The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Watt Street and Thames Avenue, Police say a 10-year-old boy was walking to school when a car pulled up beside him.

Police said an unknown man got out of the car and asked the boy if he wanted candy. When the child said no, the stranger offered him candy a second time. At that point, police say the boy ran away, making it to safety where he reported what happened to the school.

The school provided parent notifications regarding student awareness and safety planning.

Police describe the suspect as a tall, white man with a thin build. He was wearing a black sweater with ‘Zoo York’ written on the side, grey pants, and red/yellow shoes. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a small, darker blue car.

The child abuse unit is investigating this incident. Anyone with information, including home surveillance in this area, is asked to call 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.