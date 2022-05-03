Winnipeg police searching for Mercedes following reported carjacking
Winnipeg police officers are asking the public to keep an eye out for a Mercedes after a reported carjacking on Monday.
Police said officers were called to a convenience store in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue for a reported carjacking around 5 p.m.
Officers spoke with a man and two women who said they were returning to their parked car when a man pulled a weapon on the male victim.
Police said the suspect demanded keys for the car and then assaulted the man before driving away in the car. Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.
People are being asked to look out for a 2017 white Mercedes C300 4Matic that has red interior. The car also features a spoiler and dark rims on the wheels.
If anyone has information about the vehicle, they are asked to call 204-986-6222. Police are telling people to not approach the vehicle.
Police continue to investigate.
