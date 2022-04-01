Winnipeg police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
Staff
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a 10-year-old boy missing since Tuesday.
Brody Bruce was last seen in the St. Vital area of the city.
Bruce is four-foot-10, weighs 105 pounds and has a medium build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a grey hoodie, an oversized fuzzy blue sweater and black runners.
Police said they are concerned for the child’s well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.
-
Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries in London areaThe weekend is kicking off with a mix of sun and cloud in the London area with a chance of flurries overnight.
-
Sun with lower than average temperatures in Windsor-Essex SaturdayWindsor-Essex is expected to have a sunny start to the weekend with a chance of flurries later in the day before heading into a rainy week.
-
Man shot to death near northwest Calgary restaurant, police sayCalgary police are investigating a third homicide that occurred within a two-day period, saying a man was shot several times outside a southwest restaurant.
-
Winning ticket for $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in the PrairiesAfter going unclaimed for weeks, the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw has been won by a lottery player in the Prairies.
-
Damage to Sudbury Trail Plan in the Valley disappointing, officials sayOfficials with the Sudbury Trail Plan say they are disappointed that yet another part of the trail system was damaged recently.
-
'The need is so overwhelming': New Brunswicker in Ukraine procuring bulletproof vestsA New Brunswick man on a mission to procure and supply non-lethal military items to Ukraine says the need is overwhelming.
-
'Try your best': Campbell River teen training to be professional bowlerA Campbell River, B.C., teen who hopes to one day become a professional bowler may well be on his way, after rolling two perfect games within two weeks recently.
-
Generations sing to Joni Mitchell in pre-Grammys tributeJoni Mitchell, the Canadian folkie-turned-rocker-turned-jazz explorer was honoured as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the year by the Recording Academy on Friday night, two days before the Grammy Awards.
-
Ramadan kicks off in much of Middle East amid soaring pricesThe Muslim holy month of Ramadan -- when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk -- began at sunrise Saturday in much of the Middle East, where Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent energy and food prices soaring.