Winnipeg police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a 10-year-old boy missing since Tuesday.

Brody Bruce was last seen in the St. Vital area of the city.

Bruce is four-foot-10, weighs 105 pounds and has a medium build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a grey hoodie, an oversized fuzzy blue sweater and black runners.

Police said they are concerned for the child’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.