Winnipeg police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since last week.

The Winnipeg Police Service said Angela Aguilar-Hernandez was last seen Oct. 27 in the River Heights area.

She is described as four-feet-eleven-inches tall with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoody and blue jeans.

Police are concerned for Aguilar-Hernandez’s whereabouts, and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.