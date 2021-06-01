Winnipeg police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old boy.

Police said Aiden Anderson was last seen in the Mandalay West area of Winnipeg on May 31 at about 5:30 pm.

He is described as five-foot-eight with a medium build, short dark black hair, and back plastic-framed glasses.

Police say they are concerned for Anderson’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.