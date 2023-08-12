Winnipeg police searching for missing 81-year-old
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in finding a missing 81-year-old man.
Earle Ellis was last seen in the Booth area in west Winnipeg on Friday, August 11, around 8:30 a.m.
He is six feet tall, with a medium build, medium length grey hair, and a full grey beard and moustache.
Police say Ellis is possibly wearing a brown button up hospital shirt under a black jacket, and white runners.
Police are concerned for Ellis’ well-being. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
-
Red flags fly at three Ottawa beaches all weekend following heavy rainThe red flags are flying at three Ottawa beaches on Sunday due to high levels of e-coli bacteria, including at Mooney's Bay Beach for the eighth time this month.
-
Chase and Sydney Brown earn praise in NFL pre-season debutsChase and Sydney Brown had their first chance to make an impression as they began their NFL careers this weekend.
-
-
'Music is healing': No Stone Unturned concert honours MMIWGNorth End residents gathered for an afternoon of music, food, celebration, and remembrance Saturday as a picnic/concert celebrated community and honoured the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).
-
Man shot in arm Sunday afternoon in Etobicoke: policeToronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke early Sunday afternoon.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake in central AlbertaOne person is dead after a plane that crashed into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta.
-
Victim identified in suspicious northwestern Ont. death, arrest warrant issuedOn Wednesday Ontario Provincial Police announced they were investigating a suspicious death in in Sabaskong Bay First Nation. Sunday, police identified the victim and issued an arrest warrant in connection with the death.
-
Full O-Train service resumes after four week closure and back to school for some students: Five stories to watch this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Blue Jays third baseman Chapman out against Cubs with finger inflammationToronto third baseman Matt Chapman has been scratched from the Blue Jays' series finale against the Chicago Cubs with right middle-finger inflammation.