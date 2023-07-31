Winnipeg police searching for missing teen

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a missing 14-year-old boy.

Dustin Norman was last seen on July 26 in the area of Lydia Street and McDermot Avenue.

He is five-foot-six, weighs 120 lbs, and has short blonde/brown hair and blue eyes. Police said Norman was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, black runners and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.