Winnipeg police searching for missing teen
Winnipeg police are concerned for the safety of a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Monday.
Julfidan (Juli) Rahmani was last seen at approximately 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of Fermor Avenue and St. Mary’s Road.
She is five-foot-four with a thin build, has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Rahmani was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black crop top, black leggings, white shoes and was carrying a light coloured backpack.
Anyone with information on Rahmani’s location is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.
