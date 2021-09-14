Winnipeg police searching for missing woman and young son

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Winnipeg woman and her infant son.

The Winnipeg Police Service said 34-year-old Allison Mousseau was last seen on Sept. 7 pushing her two-month-old son Antonio Traverse in a stroller in the Point Douglas area.

Mousseau is described as five-foot-eight with a thin build, black shoulder-length hair which is usually kept up, and brown eyes. Officers said Mousseau usually pushed Traverse in a black stroller.

Police say they are concerned for Mousseau and Traverse’s wellbeing and ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.