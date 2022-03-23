Winnipeg police searching for suspect in serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell involving a 12-year-old girl.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the assault happened Monday at around 3:30 p.m. Officers said a 12-year-old girl was at a transit shelter at the corner of Portage Avenue and Main Street when a man struck up a conversation with her.

Officers said the man convinced the girl to walk with him. He then took her to a building stairwell off Lombard Avenue and Rorie Street where she was seriously sexually assaulted, officers say.

The victim left and reported the assault to police.

WPS describe the suspect as Indigenous in appearance with shaggy hair and unkempt clothing with a scar above his eyebrow. Police say he wore a black jacket and carried a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact child abuse investigators at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.