Winnipeg police searching for teenage suspect wanted in two random homicides

Winnipeg police are searching for a teenaged suspect now wanted in connection to two homicides after the victim of a random attack in Point Douglas died in hospital.

The Winnipeg Police Service is taking the rare step of releasing the name and photo of the teenager. Police said they received a court order to release the name and photo of Gavin Elvis Bone, 15.

He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection with a spree of attacks on Monday.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police responded to a pair of assaults Monday morning, in the 600 and 800 block of Main Street. The victim of the attack in the 600 block, identified Friday as Marvin William Felix, 54, has died from his injuries.

The second victim, a man in his 50s, remains in critical condition.

Police also found the body of Danielle Dawn Ballantyne, 36, in an apartment on Jarvis Avenue Monday morning. Investigators allege all three incidents are connected.

On Thursday, officers announced the arrest of a 15-year-old male. He was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ballantyne, and two counts of aggravated assault. However, police confirmed Friday one of the counts of aggravated assault has been upgraded to second-degree murder.

The teenager remains in custody and the charges have not been proven in court.

Constable Dani McKinnon with the Winnipeg Police Service said the homicides and aggravated assault were random, and said the fact two homicides allegedly committed by teenagers is shocking.

Bone is five-foot-six and weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has a significant scar on his left cheek. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If he is seen in public, residents should call 911.