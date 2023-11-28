Winnipeg police seize $1.3M in meth, fentanyl during drug investigation

The Winnipeg Police Service seized $1.3 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl during a drug investigation in the city last month.

According to police, officers with the Guns and Gangs Unit took two people into custody and executed a search warrant in the 100 block of James Avenue on Oct. 19.

During this search, police seized a gun, counterfeit money and drugs. The items included:

- Approximately nine kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $450,000;

- Approximately 2.1 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $850,000;

- A large quantity of prescription pills;

- A loaded Glock handgun and ammunition;

- Approximately $50,000 in Canadian money;

- $450,000 in counterfeit Canadian money; and

- Packaging materials.

A 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, who are both citizens of Mexico, were charged with a number of offences including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl.

According to police, both suspects had six-month visitation visas in Canada. Officers added that the gun was smuggled in from Texas, and that it’s suspected the methamphetamine and fentanyl were produced outside the country.

Insp. Elton Hall said to his knowledge this incident was the Winnipeg police’s largest counterfeit money seizure. He noted that police are looking into a cartel connection, however, at this time there is nothing to suggest this incident is cartel-related.

“In saying this, I am absolutely comfortable labelling this as organized crime,” Hall said in a statement.

“These individuals are clearly connected to a large scale organized crime group as they are in possession of a large amount of counterfeit money, access to firearms, and a staggering amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl."

Hall said that organized crime is directly linked to violence, and contributes to homelessness in the city.

Both suspects were taken into custody. The investigation continues.