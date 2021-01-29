An overnight traffic stop resulted in Winnipeg police seizing six ounces of methamphetamine and 21 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, members of the police K9 Unit noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of McPhillips Street and Winnipeg Avenue.

A pursuit began after officers tried to stop the vehicle. A ‘Stop Stick’ was successfully used to deflate the vehicle’s tires near Arlington Street and Selkirk Avenue.

After continuing to drive erratically, the vehicle eventually got stuck in a snowbank in the area of Arlington Street and Church Avenue where the occupants fled on foot.

Three males, between the ages of 26 and 32, were taken into custody. One was found hiding in a Cathedral Avenue yard, one on in the 500 block of Garlies Street and one in a back lane near Arlington Street and Mountain Avenue.

A search of the suspects and the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the drugs and ammunition, consisting of rifle cartridges and shotgun shells. It is not known at this time if the vehicle was stolen.

All three suspects remain in police custody and face various charges.

None of the charges have been tested in court.